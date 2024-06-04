Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $55.94 on Friday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

