Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,704 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $59,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 203,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,141,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 115,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Intel by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,333,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,853,738. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

