Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Up 2.4%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 266,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,495,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.