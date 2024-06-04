Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $658,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,238. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.57. 894,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,616. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

