International Distributions Services (LON:IDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $340.00

International Distributions Services plc (LON:IDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 335.40 ($4.30), with a volume of 5210464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 335.20 ($4.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Distributions Services from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 268 ($3.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of International Distributions Services in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5,593.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 274.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 262.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. International Distributions Services’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

