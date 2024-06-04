Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $5.71 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $83.41 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.28 or 0.00017328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00050379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,066,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,441,826 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

