inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Shares Purchased by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of inTEST worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in inTEST by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of inTEST by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of inTEST by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 125,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get inTEST alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th.

inTEST Stock Down 2.8 %

INTT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.33. 18,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $116.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $27.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

inTEST Profile

(Free Report)

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.