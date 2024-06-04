Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells £419,688.60 in Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.61), for a total transaction of £419,688.60 ($537,717.62).

Investec Group Price Performance

INVP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 526 ($6.74). 807,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,555. Investec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 419 ($5.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 567 ($7.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 720.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.42.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is an increase from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,520.55%.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.