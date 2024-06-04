Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.74. Approximately 329,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,083,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.63.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,525,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

