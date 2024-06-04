Iris Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 56,431 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 19,436 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of Iris Energy stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,564,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,689. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $9.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 356,752 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

