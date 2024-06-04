iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 9.0% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $347,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after buying an additional 9,906,690 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,273.5% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,134,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,865 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,167,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 484.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,437,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,529. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.