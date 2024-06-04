iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American National Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.