iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.49 and last traded at $49.49. 808 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International High Yield Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of iShares International High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

