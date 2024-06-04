iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.76. Approximately 17,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEGI. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

