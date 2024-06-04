iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $163,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 17,103,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,313,969. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $81.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

