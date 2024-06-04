iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS) Trading 5% Higher

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.44. 2,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF (EWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap United Kingdom companies. EWUS was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

