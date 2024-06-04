iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 122.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.68. 4,341,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,218. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

