iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.34% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $25,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $98.54. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

