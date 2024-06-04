JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 541,659 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 918,145 shares.The stock last traded at $28.06 and had previously closed at $28.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Capital cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

