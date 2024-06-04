JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NYSE:PHR opened at $18.51 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,733.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 12,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $272,412.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,718,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock worth $1,895,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

