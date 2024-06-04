Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 149 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.81. 391,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.