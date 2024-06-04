Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,317 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $286.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

