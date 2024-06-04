Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,044 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 232.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,696,000 after buying an additional 41,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.07. The stock had a trading volume of 40,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,584. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

