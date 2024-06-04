Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 7,712 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $60,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $343.26. 229,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,408. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.65 and a 200-day moving average of $320.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

