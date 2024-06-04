Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 225,483 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.41% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,471,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 21,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,138,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $202.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,148,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,679,965. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.29. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

