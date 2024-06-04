Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 222.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 12.1% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the third quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $271.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,751. The company has a market capitalization of $497.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.02 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

