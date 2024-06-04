Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $352.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.82% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $352,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,241. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

