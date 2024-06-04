Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.41 Billion Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 5.23% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,409,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $75.69. 8,261,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

