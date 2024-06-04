Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 100.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Electric Power Stock Performance
AEP stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $89.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,003. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
