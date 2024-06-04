Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New $623,000 Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,671,000 after acquiring an additional 588,269 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 1,976,209 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

