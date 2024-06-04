Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after acquiring an additional 982,848 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

CALF traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,879 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

