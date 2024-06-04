Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. 23,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.