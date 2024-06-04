Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,863,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110,863 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $966,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $838,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $88.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

