Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 20,430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 2.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $585,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

