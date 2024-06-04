JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $284.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $246.00 to $284.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $234.12 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $243.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

