JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $12.50

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. 3,860,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,930,789. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CleanSpark news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock worth $17,486,498. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 952.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

