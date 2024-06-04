KBC Group NV Acquires 11,867 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.27. 31,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.57. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $372.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

