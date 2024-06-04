KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,354,000 after purchasing an additional 346,214 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,809. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Argus upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.89.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

