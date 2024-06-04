KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,521 shares of company stock worth $4,620,263 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $139.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

