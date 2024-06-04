KBC Group NV Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $66,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after buying an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upped their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

