KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 240.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $22,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

