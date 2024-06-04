KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

KBC Group NV raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.20% of BorgWarner worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after buying an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,956,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after acquiring an additional 178,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 170,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.79. 72,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,239. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.89.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BorgWarner

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.