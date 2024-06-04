KBC Group NV Has $14.59 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,328. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

