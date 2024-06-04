KBC Group NV Has $15.03 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,086 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.47. 42,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,089,917.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 30,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,854,016.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,369.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Featured Articles

