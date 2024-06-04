KBC Group NV Has $19.89 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 537.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,742 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.20% of HF Sinclair worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

