KBC Group NV Has $20.46 Million Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 159,143 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $54,850.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,376 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Recovery news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $54,850.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,376 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $861,759. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of ERII stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $753.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

