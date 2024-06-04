KBC Group NV Has $41.30 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $303.03 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $546.00 to $395.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

