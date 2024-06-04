KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,216 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 155,037 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. 707,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,027,269. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 818,038 shares of company stock worth $35,592,299. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

