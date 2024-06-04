KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 476,532 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.27% of Regions Financial worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

