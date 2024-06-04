KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.31% of Teradyne worth $51,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $5,237,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $23,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $141.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $146.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

